Fairfax County first-graders engage in 'math yoga' via digital learning.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It can be as easy as one, two, three, but addition and subtraction skills for Mrs. Kayama's first-grade class include yoga.

As part of the mental and physical exercise, students solve math story problems, write their answers out, then do the yoga poses to match their answers.

The preparations for virtual learning started for Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) on March 13, when the district closed its schools' doors to combat the coronavirus. Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia suspended in-school classes for the rest of the year on March 23, making the virtual schooling a semi-permanent reality.

FCPS and other districts across the DC, Maryland and Virginia areas have taken advantage of showing how students and teachers are thriving in the new normal that quarantine life has brought.

While FCPS and its teachers have looked to create new learning experiences for students, the district admitted earlier in April that it was having trouble adapting to virtual learning for the community of children it supports.

Fairfax County Public Schools' Assistant Superintendent for the Department of Information and Technology, Maribeth Luftglass, stepped down last week from her role after 21 years. The announcement came on the heels of the second delay in one week to digital learning due to technical issues for the county. FCPS began online classes on April 14.

For more on how FCPS is helping its students learn during the coronavirus, you can visit the district's website here. The district's site includes resources for parents and students to use and has the latest information from district officials.

