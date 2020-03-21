WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County man in his 60s became the third person in Virginia that has died from coronavirus, according to county officials in a news release.

The man initially caught the virus from another individual who tested positive, and the cause of his death was "respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19," according to officials.

"We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones," Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department, said. "The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes."

The other deaths in Virginia include two men in their 70s, who contracted the virus through an unknown source. The cause of death in both cases was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

Both men were from Hampton Roads, Virginia, making the third death in Fairfax County the first Northern Virginia death in the commonwealth. There are currently 152 positive cases in Virginia.

Maryland has also experienced two coronavirus death, and D.C. reported its first death as well.

