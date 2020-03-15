SPRINGFIELD, Va. — An elementary school teacher is among the latest people to test positive for novel coronavirus in Northern Virginia area, Virginia health officials and school officials said.

According to school officials, the Lynbrook Elementary School teacher tested "presumptive positive" and is recovering at home, the Fairfax County Health Department said Saturday evening.

"We are working closely with the Health Department to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the staff member," Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a letter to parents Saturday evening. "At this time, there is no evidence of sustained community spread of the novel coronavirus and the risk to the general FCPS community remains low."

School officials announced on Friday that all Fairfax County Public Schools will remain closed until April 10 in response to the ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak in the D.C. area, but will reopen on Monday to allow students get their belongings and for some to receive laptops.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), one person has now died from the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

The death was reported in the Hampton Roads region of the state in its Peninsula Health District.

VDH said it is a man in his 70s who contracted the virus through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

Right now there are 41 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, including Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties.

“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A said. “The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth.”

According to Dr. Denise Toney, the director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS), the commonwealth currently has two test kits available, each of which can test between 150-200 patients, meaning up to 400 patients can be tested for coronavirus in the state of Virginia.

The state expected to receive an additional test kit Tuesday, with "half the capacity of the other test kits," Toney said.

