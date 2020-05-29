Cautious mall reopening in Northern Virginia encourages shoppers

Cleaning crews, masked employees and eager shoppers marked the reopening of Fair Oaks Mall Friday.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Shopper Charles Hughes came to the newly reopened Fair Oaks Mall in search of a new hat Friday. He found the store that had what he was searching for was still closed. But Hughes said that was beside the point, because an open mall is a sign of progress.

"Its a really good sign," Hughes said through a bright green face mask. "I think we need commerce to continue and open up."

Shopper Tatianna Garcia came out of curiosity and found some stores not yet open.

"I was surprised there wasn't more," Garcia said.

Another shopper called the mall a "ghost town," but a ghost town she was eager to visit.



Mezza restaurant offered sit-down dining for the first time since March.

Seating was only available on an outdoor patio configured for 50% capacity, in compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam's guidelines.

But for restaurant co-owner Patrick Mika, it was a very big day.

"We're just excited to see the cars in the parking lot and a little more normalcy around Fair Oaks Mall," he said.

Mall marketing manager Teresa Chea described a "phased opening approach" focused on shopper safety and confidence.

Cleaning crews were in constant motion sanitizing surfaces.