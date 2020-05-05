Face Masks: When to wear them outside.

Infectious disease experts say wear them to protect others from your germs- and to show you care.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Getting fresh air- isn’t exactly the same with a mask on. But is it necessary?

According to George Washington University Associate Professor of Medicine Dr. Micheal Knight. If you’re going outside- anywhere near people- it’s best to play it safe.

“You should be wearing a mask.”

Knight said if people are outside with plenty of space around them- a mask isn’t necessary. But, even then, Knight thinks it’s best to have one with you, in case you can’t keep six feet away.

“At that point, if you don’t have one handy- then that person may be put at risk”

In D.C. and Maryland, face masks must be worn by law in grocery stores, pharmacies and public transit for the length of the public health emergency. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has stopped short of ordering this, but he has strongly recommended wearing them.

Knight said based on what scientists believe about the virus, he believes it’s better to wear a mask inside public spaces at all times.

“Even if you stay six feet away from individuals, if you have a lot of traffic through that grocery store, there could be respiratory droplets still circulating in the air,” said Knight.

Knight said runners and cyclists should also wear masks if they’re near others, because they’re breathing more heavily. It may even be advisable to stay farther than six feet away because of the extra speed and distance germs may get while in motion.

“If you are a runner or if you are on a bicycle, the aerodynamics of where those droplets could be going from your mouth can vary very widely,” said Knight.

William Shaffner, Medical Director with the National Foundation said it’s important to note scientists think this virus is transmitted by droplets, and that it isn’t airborne for long periods of time.

Shaffner emphasizes the importance of maintaining the 6ft social distancing- even with masks on.