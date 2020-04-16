ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County has launched a new financial assistance program for those who are struggling to pay rent or utility bills because of job loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, announced Wednesday by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, is one of the only in the region that is directly providing assistance to renters in the county.

The county's Eviction Prevention Program, with help from the Local Development Council, will provide temporary assistance to households with incomes up to 80 percent of area median income adjusted for household size -- about $75,000 for a family of four.

"While Maryland courts have suspended evictions and foreclosures for the time being during this crisis, many renters will still owe rent at the end of the day, and many landlords will still owe mortgage payments Pit,"tman said. "This program will help people stay on track so that when the moratorium is lifted, they do not have a bigger problem with months of arrears and late fees."

The money for the program is from the county's video lottery terminal proceeds.



Program applicants need to provide documentation to prove that their income was disrupted by the pandemic, provide a letter from a landlord that the applicant is in arrears, along with showing documentation of household income.

"Much of the county’s workforce, including retail workers and hospitality staff from around Arundel Mills Mall and Live! Casino and Hotel -- the LDC's target area -- are now out of work," Karen McJunkin, Chair of the LDC said. "We wanted to deploy funds swiftly and efficiently to help these folks avoid being evicted down the road."

Beginning April 20, interested residents can apply to the Eviction Prevention Program and access the free confidential financial and foreclosure prevention counseling services by calling Arundel Community Development Services at 410-222-7600.

