HERNDON, Va. — Long-term care facilities across the DMV have been hit hard by the spread of coronavirus. In Virginia, long-term care facilities have the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths compared to any other setting.

Dulles Health and Rehab Center in Herndon is the latest long-term care facility in the Commonwealth to report COVID-19 cases. A spokesperson said 11 patients have died from COVID-related complications, either at the facility or once they were sent to a hospital.

The facility's first positive case was reported on March 28, and since then 63 patients and 19 staff members have tested positive.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam created a task force specifically devoted to helping these facilities. Northam said its responsibility is three-fold:

Make sure facilities have the resources they need to fight the virus; Work with facilities to strengthen staffing and increase infection control measures; Make sure the public and facilities are getting the info and data they need about the virus.

"They need testing and PPE, and the staff are overworked," Northam said. "The people who live in long-term care facilities are already vulnerable to sickness, and now because of social distancing, they can’t even see their loved ones."



