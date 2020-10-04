WASHINGTON — One of the top doctors handling the country's coronavirus response just gave D.C. a shoutout for flattening the curve.

Dr. Deborah Birx serves as the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Trump administration's White House Coronavirus Task Force. She gave the praise during Friday's White House briefing, celebrating the work and effort done under Mayor Muriel Bowser and others.

"We really want to call out the work of the Mayors of Baltimore, the District and Philadelphia who have really brought all their health experts together and working with their communities are starting to really change those curves in those areas," Dr. Brix said.

Beyond increased testing, efforts to socially distance coupled with stay-at-home orders have helped limit exposure and infection rates.

Dr. Birx spotlighted efforts of DC's social distancing, emphasizing that any and all efforts to stay home do not go unnoticed and do make an impact.

"I know last week we really asked a lot of people in the Baltimore and Washington area to consolidate, not go out as frequently to grocery stores or pharmacies, and you can really see that's having a huge impact."

"It's really about the encouraging signs that we see," Birx continued. "But as encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak."

Despite the large increases on Wednesday, the entire DMV has seen case growth rates dropping since stay-at-home orders were issued in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on March 30.

One way to visualize this is by looking at the virus' doubling time, or the number of days it takes the total number of cases to double.

While efforts to socially distance and be proactive with health guidelines have helped, Birx warned that the peak of the virus's impact has not been felt.

"Every day we need to continue what we did yesterday, the week before and the week before that -- because that is what, in the end, will take us across the peak and down the other side."

