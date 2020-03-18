BOWIE, Md. — Police in Bowie are searching for a man who tried to get into homes there by claiming to have coronavirus tests.

Two incidents happened Tuesday afternoon, police said. A black man in his late 20s or early 30s knocked on a door in the 1400 Block of Pennypacker Lane at about 12:08 PM claiming to be inspecting for the COVID-19 virus. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an orange vest and a surgical mask.

The man was not allowed inside by the homeowner and left.

A second incident was reported about an hour later in the 13100 block of 14th street. This time, the man entered the home through an unlocked door, police said. He was confronted by a resident and the two began to talk, but the man ran off when he heard a dog bark. No vehicle was seen at either incident.

"Residents should not open their homes to anyone claiming to be checking for the COVID-19 virus or offering to clean their home," Bowie Police said in a post on social media. If you do encounter someone claiming to be testing for COVID-19, you're asked to call police or 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Bowie Police Department at 240-544-5700.

