WASHINGTON — A contractor based in Arlington's Crystal City neighborhood has died from the coronavirus.

The contractor, who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, died on Saturday, according to a DOD news release.

"The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a local hospital, said the DOD. "Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save his life in the face of this virus."

DOD has cleaned DSCA areas that the contractor worked at and his coworkers are teleworking from home.

The DOD says it remains committed to protecting our service members, their families, and civilian coworkers.

To see more on what DOD has said, click here.

Eight people have died from the coronavirus between D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In all, 561 people have tested positive between the two states and District.

RELATED: 'Now is not the time' | Ocean City beach, boardwalk closes amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Churches around the DMV move to online services in wake of COVID-19

RELATED: Heartwarming: Virginia mom creates own elementary school during coronavirus outbreak