WASHINGTON — Hair salons, barbershops, and places people go to get their nails done are all shut down in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

"Non-essential business in the District has been prohibited," Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press conference on Thursday.

The shut down of some businesses in the area is an effort by local leaders to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

WUSA9 spoke to Chet Bennett, who owns the award-winning Bennett Career Institute.

He said there are plenty of things people can do at home while social distancing to preserve their hair, such as deep conditioning your hair and wrapping it up at night.

Bennett added, "Lay off on the heat. Why are you in the mirror curling your hair sweetheart? Put the curlers down."

Bennett has nearly 30 years of experience in the beauty industry and said while he is concerned for shop owners, they will likely be able to apply for small business loans and grants.

He is most worried about the barbers, stylists, nail technicians and other beauty industry professionals.

"Their only bread and butter comes from the clients they come in contact with on the day-to-day basis," Bennet told WUSA9.

He mentioned many barbers and stylists are offering services at their homes, but warns it could be dangerous during the coronavirus crisis.

However, if people choose to receive or issue services, Bennett said it is important follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and ask questions.

Bennett said some of those question might include, "Have you been out of the country? Have you been to New York recently? Have you had any of those symptoms?"

Despite how anyone may feel about their looks, city leaders are advising everyone to just stay home.

