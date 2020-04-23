WASHINGTON — More than one-fifth of the nation's federal workforce lives in the DMV. To help protect them, all three leaders of the area are urging the federal government to continue keeping policies in place to let them work.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in penning a letter to Trump officials on Thursday, urging the administration to continue keeping federal telework policies available.

The letter was addressed to Michael J. Rigas, the acting director of the Office of Personnel Managemen, which oversees policy for the workforce. The three leaders addressed the concerns of balancing keeping vital government agencies open while still keeping employees safe.

"While, of course any essential employee should continue to report to work, we know that a continued federal telework policy will help save lives by allowing more of our region’s 360,000 federal employees to work from home," they said.

"This is a hard balancing act between ensuring the continuation of critical government functions and ensuring the safety and well-being of employees," they continued. "But we know that the Trump administration can similarly make these appropriate judgments, and we hope the federal telework posture is reflective of our own local operating statuses."

READ BELOW: Letter written by Hogan, Northam and Bowser.

On March 20, the Office of Management and Budget told federal agencies that they must have plans in place to "maximize telework across the nation for the Federal workforce (including mandatory telework, if necessary), while maintaining mission-critical workforce needs."

The three leaders have coordinated multiple efforts during the pandemic thus far, issuing stay-at-home orders and speaking at an April 17 conference call about their increased collaboration to help protect the community. Thursday's letter hopes to continue those safety efforts and highlighted the importance of protecting federal workers as the DMV moves to eventual reopening.

"Failure to do so could lead to a rise in cases and delay our ability to re-open the region," the letter stated.

