A sign outside a local Trader Joe's shared that the store would not let its customers bring and use their own reusable bags. While it may be something your just hearing about, it's a practice that is being seen by multiple grocery stores in the DMV area.

Some of these grocery and convenience stores believe that limiting customers' use of reusable bags to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

While it's not illegal to use reusable bags in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, some states like New Hampshire and Illinois have banned the use of these bags, according to MarketWatch.

Some stores, like Whole Foods, are still letting customers bring their reusable bags into stores, but are telling customers that they will have to bag their own groceries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not said people need to stop using reusable bags, but the agency did give guidance to frequently wash these types of bags that are normally used at grocery stores.

Where you can and can't use reusable bags in DMV grocery stores.

Grocery stores are remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic, and many companies are working to keep their stores clean.

Grocery stores are also allowing senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, the chance to shop at stores during safer hours.

