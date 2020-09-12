Thousands of DMV airline workers going on two months of unpaid leave

After Federal Aid to airline workers ran out in late September, US airlines were forced to furlough or lay-off thousands of workers.

WASHINGTON — As Congress haggles over another coronavirus aid bill, millions of Americans are still out of work. The airline industry has been absolutely crushed by the pandemic, losing billions of dollars.

On the ground, that means thousands of airline crew members are out of work. In the DMV, that has put a huge dent in the workforce.

If you wondered what it’s like to work in the airline industry in 2020, Edgardo Mangual explained it’s almost like living a nightmare.

“One day, they [Congress] say they will pass the bill and we're like, ‘Okay, we're gonna have a job next week!’"he said attempting to smile. “And the next day, they're just like, ‘Nah, forget about that. We're gonna stop everything.’”

Mangual is a flight attendant for United Airlines who lives in northern Virginia. He has seen the devastating effect that the pandemic has had on the airline industry up close.

“My last rounds of flights was back in April,” he said. “Since then I only flew like two more times.”

Since March of this year, air travel has fallen off by less than half of what it was in 2019; some months even as low as 20% of what it was.

March is when Congress stepped in to give the airlines billions of dollars in payroll support to keep people like Edgardo on the payroll.

However, at the end of September, that aid ran out and Congress didn’t have a replacement plan. Edgardo was one of the thousands of crew members that got either furloughed or laid off.

“Well, I was one of the lucky ones I should say,” he started. “Even though I have to get rid of my apartment, I was able to go back and live with family.”

“I'm trying to look for a job. And it's just...there's nothing,” he added.

Here’s the thing, Edgardo isn’t alone. Consider in the DMV there are three major airports IAD, DCA, and BWI.

The region is home to tens of thousands of airline employees from the ground crews, airport crews to the flight crews. Thousands of people who live here, work here and are now jobless here.

“So these airlines are running right now at 20% of the revenues from a year ago,” Sara Nelson President Association of Flight Attendants said.“That's why they have laid people off.”

Nelson said while the federal government has advised against traveling during the holiday season, Congress still hasn’t budged on a relief bill for airline workers.

“It's the patriotic duty of these members of Congress to put that crap aside and get together and get this done, real people count on them getting this done.”

The ongoing negotiations for Coronavirus Relief include a major package for the airline industry.

“$17 billion for airline aid is reportedly in the framework for a new coronavirus relief package. We would expect the guidelines to generally follow the CARES Act’s requirement that funds be used for continuing payment of employee wages, salaries, and benefits,” Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said.

“We saw a dramatic number of layoffs of airline workers after the CARES Act funding expired on Sept. 30. So, there is a clear connection to this federal aid being critical to keeping airline workers at their jobs,” Kaine said.

But so far nothing has happened. In the meantime, thousands of airline workers are now going on two months of furlough or unpaid leave.

“People who have kids that count on them for that health care, that paycheck and the rent, kids who are asking them, ‘Are we going to have Christmas this year,'” Nelson said.

Edgardo is one of those people who just want to go back to work.

“I still want to be back and flying. That's just what I want to do,” he said. “It is hard knowing that I cannot be doing that right now.”