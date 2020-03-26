ROCKVILLE, Md. — Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon announced Wednesday that Maryland schools would be closed through April 24. Now, Montgomery County Public Schools is distributing laptops to help students with distance learning.
In a letter sent to parents, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith said the long-term closure was the right thing to do.
"We know that the state superintendent’s decision to extend this school closure is hard for our families. School is at the heart of our county and community. However, this is the right decision to ensure everyone’s safety as we combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," he wrote.
Laptop distribution will begin Thursday, March 26. Devices are in limited supply and are reserved for students who do not have access to a computer or laptop at home.
To pick up a laptop, students (or the parent/guardian) will need to present their student ID (or provide the student ID number).
For families without internet access at home, Comcast is offering free internet access through its Internet Essentials program. More information about this program is at. MCPS also has a limited number of mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices that provide access to the internet. These devices will be distributed at a later date.
Distribution Dates and Times
- Thursday, March 26, 8 a.m. -11:15 a.m.: All High Schools
- Thursday, March 26, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools:
Arcola
Glenallan
Kemp Mill
Bel Pre
Georgian Forest
Strathmore
Cashell
Judith Resnik
Sequoyah
Candlewood
Flower Hill
Mill Creek Towne
Lucy V. Barnsley
Flower Valley
Maryvale
Meadow Hall
Rock Creek Valley
Bells Mill
Seven Locks
Beverly Farms
Potomac
Wayside
Highland
Oakland Terrace
Rock View
Glen Haven
Flora M. Singer
Woodlin
Beall
College Gardens
Ritchie Park
Twinbrook
Bayard Rustin
Cloverly
Stonegate
Burtonsville
Fairland
Greencastle
Galway
William Tyler Page
Bannockburn
Bradley Hills
Burning Tree
Carderock Springs
Wood Acres
Friday, March 27, 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: The following elementary schools:
Capt. James Daly
Fox Chapel
Clarksburg
William B. Gibbs
Little Bennett
Cedar Grove
Snowden Farm
Wilson Wims
Belmont
Greenwood
Olney
Brooke Grove
Sherwood
Stedwick
Watkins Mill
Whetstone
South Lake
Brown Station
Rachel Carson
Fields Road
Jones Lane
Thurgood Marshall
S. Christa McAuliffe
Sally K. Ride
Lake Seneca
Waters Landing
Ashburton
Kensington Parkwood
Wyngate
Farmland
Garrett Park
Luxmanor
Goshen
Rosemont
Summit Hall
Washington Grove
Gaithersburg
Laytonsville
Strawberry Knoll
Great Seneca Creek
Ronald McNair
Spark M. Matsunaga
Darnestown
Diamond
Clopper Mill
Germantown
Friday, March 27, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools
Montgomery Knolls
New Hampshire Estates
Oak View
Pine Crest
Takoma Park
Piney Branch
Harmony Hills
Chevy Chase
North Chevy Chase
Rock Creek Forest
Rosemary Hills
Bethesda
Somerset
Westbrook
East Silver Spring
Forest Knolls
Highland View
Rolling Terrace
Sligo Creek
Brookhaven
Sargent Shriver
Viers Mill
Weller Road
Wheaton Woods
Cold Spring
Stone Mill
Dufief
Fallsmead
Lakewood
Travilah
Clearspring
Damascus
Lois P. Rockwell
Woodfield
Monocacy
Poolesville
Burnt Mills
Cannon Road
Cresthaven
Dr. Charles Drew
Roscoe Nix
Jackson Road
Broad Acres/Leleck
Westover
Where Should Families Pick Up Laptops?
High School Students: Pick up at the school that the student attends.
Middle School Students: Pick up at an elementary school close to your home (use the School assignment locator if you do not know which elementary school is assigned to your community).
Elementary School Students: Pick up at the school that the student attends.
Students in Specific Programs: If the student is in a magnet or Choice program, a regional special education program (such as School Community Based or Learning For Independence), or in a program at any of the sites listed below, a laptop can be picked up from any elementary school close to your home.
- Carl Sandburg Learning Cent
- Rock Terrace School
- Stephen Knolls School
- Longview School
- RICA
- Blair G. Ewing Center (Plum Orchard, Avery Road and Cloverleaf sites)
- MacDonald Knolls Early Childhood Center
- Upcounty Early Childhood Center at Emory Grove
