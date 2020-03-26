ROCKVILLE, Md. — Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon announced Wednesday that Maryland schools would be closed through April 24. Now, Montgomery County Public Schools is distributing laptops to help students with distance learning.

In a letter sent to parents, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith said the long-term closure was the right thing to do.

"We know that the state superintendent’s decision to extend this school closure is hard for our families. School is at the heart of our county and community. However, this is the right decision to ensure everyone’s safety as we combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," he wrote.

Laptop distribution will begin Thursday, March 26. Devices are in limited supply and are reserved for students who do not have access to a computer or laptop at home.

To pick up a laptop, students (or the parent/guardian) will need to present their student ID (or provide the student ID number).

For families without internet access at home, Comcast is offering free internet access through its Internet Essentials program. More information about this program is at. MCPS also has a limited number of mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices that provide access to the internet. These devices will be distributed at a later date.

Distribution Dates and Times

Thursday, March 26, 8 a.m. -11:15 a.m.: All High Schools





Thursday, March 26, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools : Arcola Glenallan Kemp Mill Bel Pre Georgian Forest Strathmore Cashell Judith Resnik Sequoyah Candlewood Flower Hill Mill Creek Towne Lucy V. Barnsley Flower Valley Maryvale Meadow Hall Rock Creek Valley Bells Mill Seven Locks Beverly Farms Potomac Wayside Highland Oakland Terrace Rock View Glen Haven Flora M. Singer Woodlin Beall College Gardens Ritchie Park Twinbrook Bayard Rustin Cloverly Stonegate Burtonsville Fairland Greencastle Galway William Tyler Page Bannockburn Bradley Hills Burning Tree Carderock Springs Wood Acres Friday, March 27, 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: The following elementary schools: Capt. James Daly Fox Chapel Clarksburg William B. Gibbs Little Bennett Cedar Grove Snowden Farm Wilson Wims Belmont Greenwood Olney Brooke Grove Sherwood Stedwick Watkins Mill Whetstone South Lake Brown Station Rachel Carson Fields Road Jones Lane Thurgood Marshall S. Christa McAuliffe Sally K. Ride Lake Seneca Waters Landing Ashburton Kensington Parkwood Wyngate Farmland Garrett Park Luxmanor Goshen Rosemont Summit Hall Washington Grove Gaithersburg Laytonsville Strawberry Knoll Great Seneca Creek Ronald McNair Spark M. Matsunaga Darnestown Diamond Clopper Mill Germantown Friday, March 27, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools Montgomery Knolls New Hampshire Estates Oak View Pine Crest Takoma Park Piney Branch Harmony Hills Chevy Chase North Chevy Chase Rock Creek Forest Rosemary Hills Bethesda Somerset Westbrook East Silver Spring Forest Knolls Highland View Rolling Terrace Sligo Creek Brookhaven Sargent Shriver Viers Mill Weller Road Wheaton Woods Cold Spring Stone Mill Dufief Fallsmead Lakewood Travilah Clearspring Damascus Lois P. Rockwell Woodfield Monocacy Poolesville Burnt Mills Cannon Road Cresthaven Dr. Charles Drew Roscoe Nix Jackson Road Broad Acres/Leleck Westover Where Should Families Pick Up Laptops? High School Students: Pick up at the school that the student attends. Middle School Students: Pick up at an elementary school close to your home (use the School assignment locator if you do not know which elementary school is assigned to your community). Elementary School Students: Pick up at the school that the student attends. Students in Specific Programs: If the student is in a magnet or Choice program, a regional special education program (such as School Community Based or Learning For Independence), or in a program at any of the sites listed below, a laptop can be picked up from any elementary school close to your home.

: Carl Sandburg Learning Cent

Rock Terrace School

Stephen Knolls School

Longview School

RICA

Blair G. Ewing Center (Plum Orchard, Avery Road and Cloverleaf sites)

MacDonald Knolls Early Childhood Center

Upcounty Early Childhood Center at Emory Grove

