ROCKVILLE, Md. — Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon announced Wednesday that Maryland schools would be closed through April 24. Now, Montgomery County Public Schools is distributing laptops to help students with distance learning.

In a letter sent to parents, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith said the long-term closure was the right thing to do.

"We know that the state superintendent’s decision to extend this school closure is hard for our families. School is at the heart of our county and community. However, this is the right decision to ensure everyone’s safety as we combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," he wrote. 

Laptop distribution will begin Thursday, March 26. Devices are in limited supply and are reserved for students who do not have access to a computer or laptop at home. 

To pick up a laptop, students (or the parent/guardian) will need to present their student ID (or provide the student ID number).

 For families without internet access at home, Comcast is offering free internet access through its Internet Essentials program. More information about this program is at. MCPS also has a limited number of mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices that provide access to the internet. These devices will be distributed at a later date.

 Distribution Dates and Times

  • Thursday, March 26, 8 a.m. -11:15 a.m.: All High Schools

  • Thursday, March 26, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools:

    Arcola

    Glenallan

    Kemp Mill

    Bel Pre

    Georgian Forest

    Strathmore

    Cashell

    Judith Resnik

    Sequoyah

    Candlewood

    Flower Hill

    Mill Creek Towne

    Lucy V. Barnsley

    Flower Valley

    Maryvale

    Meadow Hall

    Rock Creek Valley

    Bells Mill

    Seven Locks

    Beverly Farms

    Potomac

    Wayside

    Highland

    Oakland Terrace

    Rock View

    Glen Haven

    Flora M. Singer

    Woodlin

    Beall

    College Gardens

    Ritchie Park

    Twinbrook

    Bayard Rustin

    Cloverly

    Stonegate

    Burtonsville

    Fairland

    Greencastle

    Galway

    William Tyler Page

    Bannockburn

    Bradley Hills

    Burning Tree

    Carderock Springs

    Wood Acres

    Friday, March 27, 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: The following elementary schools:

    Capt. James Daly

    Fox Chapel

    Clarksburg 

    William B. Gibbs

    Little Bennett

    Cedar Grove

    Snowden Farm

    Wilson Wims

    Belmont

    Greenwood

    Olney

    Brooke Grove

    Sherwood

    Stedwick

    Watkins Mill

    Whetstone

    South Lake

    Brown Station

    Rachel Carson

    Fields Road

    Jones Lane

    Thurgood Marshall

    S. Christa McAuliffe

    Sally K. Ride

    Lake Seneca

    Waters Landing

    Ashburton

    Kensington Parkwood

    Wyngate

    Farmland

    Garrett Park

    Luxmanor

    Goshen

    Rosemont

    Summit Hall

    Washington Grove

    Gaithersburg

    Laytonsville

    Strawberry Knoll

    Great Seneca Creek

    Ronald McNair

    Spark M. Matsunaga

    Darnestown

    Diamond

    Clopper Mill

    Germantown

    Friday, March 27, 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m.: The following elementary schools

    Montgomery Knolls

    New Hampshire Estates

    Oak View

    Pine Crest

    Takoma Park

    Piney Branch

    Harmony Hills

    Chevy Chase

    North Chevy Chase

    Rock Creek Forest

    Rosemary Hills

    Bethesda

    Somerset

    Westbrook

    East Silver Spring

    Forest Knolls

    Highland View

    Rolling Terrace

    Sligo Creek

    Brookhaven

    Sargent Shriver

    Viers Mill

    Weller Road

    Wheaton Woods

    Cold Spring

    Stone Mill

    Dufief

    Fallsmead

    Lakewood

    Travilah

    Clearspring

    Damascus

    Lois P. Rockwell

    Woodfield

    Monocacy

    Poolesville

    Burnt Mills

    Cannon Road

    Cresthaven

    Dr. Charles Drew

    Roscoe Nix

    Jackson Road

    Broad Acres/Leleck

    Westover

    Where Should Families Pick Up Laptops?

    High School Students: Pick up at the school that the student attends.

    Middle School Students: Pick up at an elementary school close to your home (use the School assignment locator if you do not know which elementary school is assigned to your community).

    Elementary School Students: Pick up at the school that the student attends.

    Students in Specific Programs: If the student is in a magnet or Choice program, a regional special education program (such as School Community Based or Learning For Independence), or in a program at any of the sites listed below, a laptop can be picked up from any elementary school close to your home.

  • Carl Sandburg Learning Cent
  • Rock Terrace School
  • Stephen Knolls School
  • Longview School
  • RICA
  • Blair G. Ewing Center (Plum Orchard, Avery Road and Cloverleaf sites)
  • MacDonald Knolls Early Childhood Center
  • Upcounty Early Childhood Center at Emory Grove

