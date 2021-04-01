Dental practices left out of Maryland's first vaccine group

Despite high risk of exposure, some Maryland dentists, hygienists and staffers say they've been turned away from vaccine clinics.

BETHESDA, Md. — Some frustrated Maryland dentists say they're being left exposed as COVID vaccines go to people in far less vulnerable positions, including pharmacists and physical therapists.



While some of their dental colleagues in D.C. and Virginia have been able to get vaccinated, Maryland dentists we spoke to say they've been boxed out.

Usa Bunnag, who has dental practices in Bethesda and Silver Spring, thinks there are very few people as exposed as dentists, hygienists and dental assistants.

"We're the only profession that asks their patients to lower their masks," Bunnag said. "And we're right up close to the patients. And the procedures we do generate aerosols."

Polina Iarikova, who works for a large dental practice with three offices in Montgomery County, said dentists should be vaccinated right after hospital workers treating actual COVID patients.

"I can't imagine being more frontline than people's spit literally landing on my face, which is part of my job and I'm okay with it, but if I can be safer, I would love that," Iarikova said.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that Maryland has vaccinated less than 1% of all its residents, making it the eighth worst state in the nation in the vaccine rollout.

But while pharmacists, physical therapists, and hospital staff have been getting vaccinated, many dentists have been told to wait.

An email from the Montgomery County Health Department said, "we have not yet extended the scheduling of COVID vaccinations to our community's dentists.... I regret this invitation has been erroneously forwarded to you."

"My husband is a stroke survivor. He has high blood pressure. He's in bed, bed-ridden," Bunnag said. She worries about bringing the virus home to him or having her staff exposed.

Both dentists said their offices have long taken precautions against infection and are doing even more infection control during the pandemic.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Maryland) said early vaccinations are focused on frontline hospital staff, nursing home residents and first responders, and suggested dentists and their staffers might get vaccinated by local health departments later this month.

The Maryland State Dental Association contacted county health departments across the state and found a patchwork of different plans.

Virginia put dental practices at the bottom of Phase 1A in its vaccine rollout plan.