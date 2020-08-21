Demand grows for backyard pool rentals in DMV during pandemic

As the pandemic leads to many pools remaining closed, homeowners in the DMV have seen a big demand for space for outdoor gatherings and get-togethers.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — With the pandemic leading to pool closures around the DMV, the demand for rentals to host backyard gatherings and get-togethers has spiked for homeowners open to bringing people on their property.

Two homeowners who have listings on Swimply, a site which essentially operates as an Airbnb for pools, spoke to WUSA on Thursday and said bookings this summer have surged.

"I’m booking two or three a day depending on time blocks," Mike Esterman, who offers a pool area complete with a 200-foot projector TV screen in the backyard of his home in Silver Spring, said. "Every evening is booked all the way until Sept. 14."

Esterman offers his pool area for three-hour blocks at a rate of $100 an hour.

Marcel Winner, who began posting his pool in Gainesville in July, said he has seen similar interest.

"Within 24 hours, we got 10 hits and 10 bookings," he said. "We’ve completed 60 bookings so far and I think we have 40 remaining into September.”



With so many people coming and going, the pool owners said that they try and keep their properties safe from the spread of coronavirus.

Esterman has a sign at the arrival gate for guests asking them to sanitize before entering.

He also said pool ladders, chairs and other commonly touched areas are wiped down before and after every booking.

"You have an hour between each party offering. The chemical tests of the water get shown to each person when they come in," Esterman said. "I think it’s very important to obviously take these precautions because everybody is doing it and we have a pandemic on our hands.”

Winner added that gatherings at his home are normally family get-togethers with small crowds.

"Our backyard is one acre. There is plenty of space for six feet of social distance," he said. "There’s time between each booking so we take that time to wipe down anything that’s touchable by hand.”

Despite the pool owners taking precautions, big gatherings at other homes in the DMV have caught the attention of authorities.

In late July, owners of an estate in Upper Marlboro were issued dozens of citations after details emerged of a massive pool party thrown at the site.

According to Prince George's Police, "hundreds of people" were dispersed at the Broadwater Estate co-owned by former state Senator Tommie Broadwater Jr. and his son.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks later said that the home had been "shut down" as a venue for hosting more parties.

With other areas around the country reporting similar incidents, Airbnb announced on Thursday a global ban on all parties and events at listings while also capping occupancy to 16 people.

According to the company, 73% of listings already ban parties in their house rules.

"Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform," an Airbnb statement read. "We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform."

Both homeowners who rent out their pools exclusively on Swimply who spoke to WUSA said they supported the decision from Airbnb.

Moving forward, they said they wanted to keep visitors and themselves healthy and protected during the pandemic.

"Protect yourself, be careful, be diligent," Esterman said. "We’re doing our part as hosts and they are having a great time but we’re also being safe."