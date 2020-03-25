WASHINGTON — D.C. joins Virginia and Maryland in closing nonessential businesses to help control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the DMV.

The order goes into effect on March 25, at 10 p.m. and will run through April 24, 2020.

"This Mayor’s Order requires temporary closure of the on-site operation of all nonessential businesses and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people," said D.C. government officials in its executive order. "The intent of the Order is to temporarily cease all nonessential business activities, including tour guides and touring services; gyms, health clubs, spas, and massage establishments; theaters, auditoriums, and other places of large gatherings; nightclubs; hair, nail, and tanning salons and barbershops; tattoo parlors; sales not involved in essential services; retail clothing stores; and professional services not devoted to assisting essential business operations."

Here is a look at the types of businesses that will be closed:

Tour guides and touring services

Gyms

Health clubs, spas, and massage establishments

Theaters, auditoriums, and other places of large gatherings

Nightclubs

Restaurants, cafes, etc.

Hair, nail and tanning salons

Barbershops;

Tattoo parlors

Sales not involved in essential services

Retail clothing stores

Professional services not devoted to assisting essential business operations

To see more on the executive order, click here.

RELATED: Here are a few small businesses considered 'essential' during coronavirus

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: LIST: Here's what is open and closed in Virginia

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.