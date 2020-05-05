DC students host virtual College Signing Day amid coronavirus shutdown

Students from Friendship Technology Preparatory Academy announce college plans through video.

WASHINGTON — Former First Lady Michelle Obama dubbed May 1 as National College Decision Day. While the future of what the next school year will look like is still unclear, that’s not stopping some students from making their big announcements online.

Students from Friendship Collegiate Academy in D.C. held a virtual signing day.

“It is my honor to announce that in the fall of 2020, I'll be attending Lafayette College,” Heavenly Anderson said.

Students announced their college plans in homemade videos. Some, the first in their families to ever attend university.

“My name is Rahsan Butler, I'm a proud member of Friendship Technology Preparatory Academy’s senior class of 2020. I'm excited to announce that in the fall of 2020, I'll be attending Morehouse College, go tigers!”

All aren’t headed as far away and have decided to stay closer to home.

“My name is Richard Franklin, and I am a proud member of the Friendship collegiate academy class of 2020, and in the fall of 2020, I will be attending Bowie State University.”

A few students have already declared their majors.

“My name is Diamond Jones, I have been accepted to my dream college the Bowie State University, majoring in criminal justice.”