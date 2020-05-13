DC's stay-at-home order extended to June 8. Here's what that means

The original order was to expire May 15, but data shows the District isn't ready to begin reopening.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended D.C.'s stay-at-home order for an additional three weeks until June 8. Originally, the order was set to expire on May 15.

Nonessential businesses are to remain closed until June 8 and mass gatherings are still banned in D.C.

Bowser said that infections have not declined enough to start officially reopening the capital, although new cases in the District have declined over the last four days.

In order for the first phase of reopening to start, two weeks of that decline is expected.

DC's doubling time -- the time it takes for total cases to double -- has also slowed to more than a month for the first time, meaning it currently takes more than a month for the number of cases in D.C. to double. It's a sign of the spread of infection slowing.

"Our message remains the same: Stay home," Bowser said.

Education And Academic Retail Allowed

Educational and academic retail shops are allowed to start curbside and front door pickup, thanks to a new pilot program. Customers are not allowed inside the stores yet. The pilot program focuses on locally-owned businesses around D.C., with applications available online starting Friday, May 15.

Bowser said the District chose to focus on academic businesses as families continue to see a need. Bowser said there around "40 businesses or less" who currently fall in the academic and retail category for the program.

"We know kids are continuing to distance learn and families are looking for new ways for kids to be enriched and continue learning," Bowser said. "This is a small enough group that a pilot program can be effective. We want to make sure we are starting with our local folks."

Restaurants

Restaurants in D.C. are still expected to operate with takeout and delivery options only until June 8.

Masks are still required to be worn with social distancing guidelines in place.

To-go liquor orders remain permitted as part of the extension of the stay-at-home order.

Essential Trips Only

The only reasons residents should leave their homes are to go to the grocery stores, pick up medicine, exercise with their own family, are advised to seek medical attention, or if they are performing an essential job, Bowser said.

Residents who need medical treatment and are advised by their doctors to get tested should do so regardless of their immigration status, Bowser said.

"If you don't have a doctor, you can call this number 844-726-2797," Bowser said.

Here's what you can do in D.C. right now:

Engage in essential activities, including obtaining medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth and obtaining food and essential household goods.

Perform or access essential governmental functions.

Work at essential businesses.

Engage in essential travel.

Engage in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the mayor's order, such as walking, hiking, dog walking, biking, rollerblading, scootering, skateboarding, playing tennis, golfing, gardening, and other activities.

Note: Outdoor activities should not be conducted with others other than those from the same household.

Going to the grocery store to buy groceries or supplies for you and/or your household.

Engaging in activities that are essential for your health and safety of one's self, family, household members, pets, or livestock, including such things as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services, and obtaining medication or medical supplies.

Caring for a family member, friend, pet, or livestock in another household or location, including, transporting a family member, friend, pet, or livestock animal for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services.

Traveling to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning.

Engaging in outdoor exercises, such as walking, hiking, running, or biking while abiding by CDC social distancing guidelines.

Travel required by a law enforcement officer or court order.

Traveling to and from a federal, state, or local government building for a necessary purpose.

Key Facts