WASHINGTON — D.C. restaurants saw a near 40 percent drop in customers and reservations from March 8 to March 12, as coronavirus continues to spread, according to data provided by Open Table.

The data is collected from 60,000 restaurants in the District from online reservations, phone reservations and walk-ins.

While business was steady through February, with even a spike at the beginning of the month, the data shows that since the end of February, through mid-March, this has changed.

The most drastic part of the data shows that between March 10 and March 12, the number of reservations comparatively to this time last year, in 2019, dropped from near 10 percent to 40 percent. Numbers originally started dropping and significantly changing around March 1, a few days after the first cases of the coronavirus were announced in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Restaurants in the DMV are starting to adjust hours and close.

Jose Andres, a popular D.C. based chef, closed all the restaurants he owns in the District. He will be doing a menu that is reduced in price and with a limited menu, for carryout orders.

D.C. has already banned, as of Sunday, people being seated at bars and having six or more people at a restaurant table.

RELATED: Chef José Andrés closing all DC restaurants on Sunday night amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: DC restaurants, bars adjust to coronavirus climate

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.