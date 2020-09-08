The federal $600 weekly jobless benefit expired for some Americans impacted by the coronavirus last week.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of people showed up to the corner of 14th and U Streets Northwest Saturday afternoon to fight for the reinstatement of coronavirus unemployment benefits.

The event, which was organized by the group “Long Live Go-Go,” featured music from the Junkyard Band, Reaction, and TOB.

Organizer Justin Yaddiya Johnson said the purpose of the event was to fire up locals to fight for the cause.

"We need the six hundred dollars weekly,” he said. “We feel like our lifeline should not be taken away at this pivotal time."

The federal government had been providing Americans unemployed due to the coronavirus a $600 weekly jobless benefit up until last week when the program expired.

Locals looking to #SaveThe600 unemployment benefit have gathered at 14th & U. They’re holding a Go-Go concert. Here’s the Junkyard Band... (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/544trXm6vr — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 8, 2020

Local resident London Daniels, who attended the Saturday’s outdoor concert, said she received the benefit after her work as a government contractor dried up.

"I need that to still be able to contribute to our household,” she said.

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Saturday afternoon to reinstate the federal unemployment benefit at an amount of $400 a week.

While the legality of the President's order is still in question, some people say they were worried his plan will not be enough.