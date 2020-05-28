'Wear your mask' | DC rapper, Go-Go artist Big G's message to Metro riders

The ad features the DC native in his mask telling riders, “I wear my mask and you should too. It ain’t over.”

WASHINGTON — D.C. rapper, go-go artist and actor Anwan "Big G" Glover is taking on a new and important role, helping the community stay healthy in the fight against COVID-19.

Glover, who starred in the hit HBO series "The Wire," is featured in a new public-service campaign to remind residents that the COVID-19 emergency is not over and to drive up the use of masks, particularly among communities at greater risk of negative health outcomes from the coronavirus.

"We have to care more about each other and our community. It upsets me when I see so many of us standing around too close together in groups, and not wearing masks," Glover said. "It is often a struggle to gain respect for the Go-Go community, as well as our community as a whole so when responsible leaders from the Black Coalition Against COVID-19 reached out and challenged me to lend my influence in this fight, I jumped at the chance."

Glover grew up riding Metro and is putting his star power behind the campaign, showing fellow riders that wearing a mask or face covering is the right thing to do.

The ad features the D.C. native in his mask telling riders, "I wear my mask and you should, too. It ain't over."

The ads, according to WMATA, were inspired by community leader Dr. Reed Tuckson of the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, who approached both parties with the idea of a face-covering public service message.

From his tenure serving as D.C. Health Commissioner during the HIV/AIDS crisis, Tuckson said he understood the importance of a collaborative, community-based approach to advance health outcomes. Metro leaders and Big G enthusiastically signed on to the project.

"I urge everyone, and especially go-go fans, to continue to avoid gathering in groups, practice physical distancing, wear your mask, as I do, every time you go outside, and wash your hands regularly. This is the only way we can come back together. Remember, this ain’t over," Glover said.

The pandemic hits close to home for Glover, who was born and raised in the District and now lives in Prince George’s County -- two areas with the highest concentration of cases in the region.

"We all have a shared responsibility to stop the spread of this virus. And we have a special responsibility to protect our most vulnerable neighbors and family members," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "Wearing masks, combined with social distancing and frequent hand washing, is a critical way we protect each other and keep our community healthy."