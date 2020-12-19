DC's public health emergency order extended until Mar 31, 2021. Here's what it means

The previous emergency order was set to expire Dec. 31, 2020, but was extended as the District remains in Phase 2 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday evening that the District's Public Health Emergency order has been extended until Mar. 31, 2021.

The previous emergency order was set to expire on Dec. 31 but was extended as the District remains in a modified Phase 2 of reopening due to an increase of coronavirus cases in the city.

The emergency order should not be confused with a stay-at-home order.

The news of the extended emergency order comes just hours after a person close to the discussions surrounding a plan to scale back on allowable activities in the District told WUSA9 the city was working on a plan that could include a ban on indoor dining.

However, Friday evening just before 10:30 p.m., the mayor's office issued Executive Order 2020-127 to pause various activities in the District. The order, which begins just two days before Christmas Day, lasts until Jan. 15, 2021, at 5 a.m.

Currently, in Phase 2, telework is still encouraged within the District, and mass gatherings are permitted up to 50 people. Certain activities, like churches, are allowed to increase that number if requested and approved by a waiver.

Back on Nov. 23, Bowser announced several new COVID-19 restrictions within the District's new Phase 2 adjustments, which impacts the limitations on gatherings, exercise classes and live entertainment -- which went into effect on Nov. 25:

The limit for outdoor gatherings reduced from 50 to 25 people;

Indoor gatherings are now limited to 10 people -- both inside homes and in public.

Restaurants will still be allowed to stay open until midnight, but alcohol sales and consumption will end at 10 p.m.

The number of people inside houses of worship will be reduced from 100 to 50 people, or to 50% capacity -- depending on which number is lower.

All indoor group exercise classes along with all outdoor group classes with 25 or more people will be suspended.

The live entertainment pilot will be temporarily suspended.

“We hope to help and guide Washingtonians to limit their exposure so that we can get the virus under control in our city until we get to the other side where the vaccine will be widely available,” Bowser said during the coronavirus update on Nov. 25.

Even for those activities that are not paused by the new Executive Order, the Mayor strongly encourages residents to be cautious this holiday season so as to limit the spread of COVID-19.