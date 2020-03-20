WASHINGTON — A homicide detective in the District has tested positive for coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed on March 20. The detective is the first case to be confirmed positive in the department, which has over 3,500 members.

Investigators and health officials said a notice was sent out to other members within MPD who may have had contact with the officer. There has been no word on how many have had to be quarantined since hearing the results.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the police department learned of the positive test result on Friday and has been disinfecting and deep cleaning all of the buildings.

Prior to the positive case, two other D.C. police officers were tested for the virus, both of which have since come back negative. Thirteen other officers who worked in proximity to the two tested are awaiting results, and at least 70 others have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

Beyond police officers, other emergency personnel in the District are also taking precautionary measures.

More than 140 members of DC Fire and EMS are self-quarantining after a third firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, department officials said. Two firefighters -- who were partners -- had previously tested positive for coronavirus in D.C.

Gregory Dean, the chief for D.C. FEMS, said the number of quarantined firefighters could go up after the third firefighter tested positive.

Sixty-five D.C. jail inmates are also self-quarantined after a U.S. Marshal who worked in D.C.'s Superior Court tested positive for the virus.

