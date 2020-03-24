WASHINGTON — The D.C. Police Department is looking for a man that allegedly assaulted an Uber driver during an attempted robbery in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, on Sunday.

The assault and attempted robbery happened around 6:30 p.m., according to D.C. Police.

The man allegedly entered the Uber driver's vehicle, pulled out a gun and demanded money. After the victim refused to give up money, the man fled and was later captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

There was a witness that reportedly saw the man enter the Uber driver's vehicle and demanded money. The witness also said they heard a gun being racked, D.C. Police said.

The man suspected of committing this crime is believed to be in his 20s, with a high-top fade, slight facial hair, was wearing an olive-colored hooded jacket and is believed to have a medallion necklace around his neck.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this attempted robbery should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to D.C. Police's text tip line at 50411.

