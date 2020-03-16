WASHINGTON — Buying in excess due to the coronavirus is something District officials say needs to stop. It comes after the White House sent down similar advice in its news conference on Sunday.

On Monday, D.C. officials said, stop panic buying. Part of the issue with panic buying is that grocery store companies are having an issue supplying stores with people buying so much.

"It's important to know what you are seeing in stores isn't actually a lack of supply; its the increased demand as a result of hoarding and panic buying," said Dr. Christopher Rodrigez Director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. "And our message to residents is simply this, 'Do your part and resist the temptation to buy more than what you need.' So what we are saying is 'buy what you need.' And if residence follows this guidance, suppliers will be in a better position to restock shelves."

Pictures from across the country, and even here in the District, shows that shelves have been cleared of many products you find easily accessible in grocery stores. And with this panic buying and hoarding, it becomes a demand for suppliers, which is what the federal government and localities are trying to tell residents.

"Right now, we are seeing a lot of hoarding and panic buying." We understand this is a unique and unprecedented event, and at times that can evoke fear in people. And in many ways, hoarding is a natural reaction to the uncertainty of our current situation. We want district residents and the public to know that this government, the mayor (Muriel Bowser), is in regular communication with our community partners, grocery stores and our suppliers. And in the communication we are working to understand and work through issues that they might be facing," added Dr. Rodrigez.

