LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Schools across the District are closed for the foreseeable future because of concerns over the coronavirus, leaving thousands of students without access to a meal each day. A local non-profit called Mobile Hope wants to help.

Mobile Hope delivers meals to at-risk and homeless youth every week. After LCPS shut down for the coronavirus, they're feeding those who rely on school for meals.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Education, more than 15,000 kids qualify for a free or reduced lunch at LCPS -- more than 18% of the District's student population. Many of them eat breakfast and lunch there every day.

Founder and CEO Donna Fortier said they used to deliver meals eight times a month, but with students suddenly out of school and without access to a meal, the team is now making deliveries every day. On Monday, the Mobile Hope bus made stops across Loudoun County helping to feed 1,700 students throughout the course of the day.

The staff and volunteers at Mobile Hope put together hundreds of grab bags that are handed out every day. Each bad is filled with canned goods, granola bars and enough food to last for several meals.

To protect everyone's safety, Fortier said they will not be allowing clients on the bus, as they typically do. She said staff will hop off the bus to deliver bagged breakfasts and lunches. The team is also practicing "social distancing" while filling the bags as well as gloves and hand sanitizer.

"We're just going to do the best we can and see what happens," she said.

For anyone who wants to donate, she said the main items they're looking for now are:

Food

Gift cards for restaurants or gas

Diapers

Wipes

Feminine products

To contact Mobile Hope and donate, click here.

RELATED: DMV grocery stores are protecting you from the coronavirus, including a change in hours. Here's how

RELATED: Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets

RELATED: This nonprofit is feeding students in need during coronavirus school shutdown

Mobile Hope delivers meals and supplies to families in Loudoun County on its Mobile Hope bus.

Jess Arnold

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.