x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

coronavirus

These DC neighborhoods have the most COVID-19 cases in the city

Here are the top 10 areas with the most coronavirus cases in the District.

WASHINGTON — The District has released neighborhood coronavirus data that shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases in specific areas of the city.

Data from DC Health shows that the 16th Street Heights and Columbia Heights neighborhoods in Wards 4 and 5 have the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city, followed by Chinatown, Brightwood, and Logan Circle/Shaw.

Wards 2 and 3 continue to have the lowest rates of infection in the city, according to the data.

Here are the top 10 neighborhoods with the most COVID-19 cases:

  1. Columbia Heights
  2. 16th Street Heights
  3. Chinatown
  4. Brightwood
  5. Logan Circle/Shaw
  6. Naylor/Hillcrest
  7. Trinidad
  8. Fort Lincoln
  9. Brightwood Park
  10. Lincoln Heights

The city has released this neighborhood-specific data in an effort to monitor key areas in the District that may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, Bowser said at a news conference on Monday. The impacted neighborhoods in Wards 4 and 5 are known to have significant Latino and African American populations who are still working jobs considered essential, Bowser said.

Household transmission is now considered to be a high concern in these areas as the number of cases in congregated settings decreases, health officials said.

What precautions should you take?

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside
  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:

  • Grocery store trips
  • Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy
  • Travel to your essential job
  • Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

  • Stay home except to get medical care
  • Avoid public areas, including work or school
  • Avoid public transportation
  • Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
  • Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here are the symptoms

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: Commonwealth may enter Phase 1 of reopening as early as next week

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: State averaging 1,000 new cases over the past week,

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.