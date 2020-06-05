These DC neighborhoods have the most COVID-19 cases in the city

WASHINGTON — The District has released neighborhood coronavirus data that shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases in specific areas of the city.
Data from DC Health shows that the 16th Street Heights and Columbia Heights neighborhoods in Wards 4 and 5 have the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city, followed by Chinatown, Brightwood, and Logan Circle/Shaw.
Wards 2 and 3 continue to have the lowest rates of infection in the city, according to the data.
Here are the top 10 neighborhoods with the most COVID-19 cases:
- Columbia Heights
- 16th Street Heights
- Chinatown
- Brightwood
- Logan Circle/Shaw
- Naylor/Hillcrest
- Trinidad
- Fort Lincoln
- Brightwood Park
- Lincoln Heights
The city has released this neighborhood-specific data in an effort to monitor key areas in the District that may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, Bowser said at a news conference on Monday. The impacted neighborhoods in Wards 4 and 5 are known to have significant Latino and African American populations who are still working jobs considered essential, Bowser said.
Household transmission is now considered to be a high concern in these areas as the number of cases in congregated settings decreases, health officials said.
What precautions should you take?
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:
- Grocery store trips
- Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy
- Travel to your essential job
- Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides
Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Pneumonia
If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:
- Stay home except to get medical care
- Avoid public areas, including work or school
- Avoid public transportation
- Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
- Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance
