These DC neighborhoods have the most COVID-19 cases in the city

Here are the top 10 areas with the most coronavirus cases in the District.

WASHINGTON — The District has released neighborhood coronavirus data that shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases in specific areas of the city.

Data from DC Health shows that the 16th Street Heights and Columbia Heights neighborhoods in Wards 4 and 5 have the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city, followed by Chinatown, Brightwood, and Logan Circle/Shaw.

Wards 2 and 3 continue to have the lowest rates of infection in the city, according to the data.

Here are the top 10 neighborhoods with the most COVID-19 cases:

Columbia Heights 16th Street Heights Chinatown Brightwood Logan Circle/Shaw Naylor/Hillcrest Trinidad Fort Lincoln Brightwood Park Lincoln Heights

The city has released this neighborhood-specific data in an effort to monitor key areas in the District that may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, Bowser said at a news conference on Monday. The impacted neighborhoods in Wards 4 and 5 are known to have significant Latino and African American populations who are still working jobs considered essential, Bowser said.

Household transmission is now considered to be a high concern in these areas as the number of cases in congregated settings decreases, health officials said.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:

Grocery store trips

Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy

Travel to your essential job

Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance