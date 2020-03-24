WASHINGTON — There are now three confirmed cases that Metro is dealing with among its employees. This information was confirmed in an email from WMATA to WUSA9 on Monday.

The third employee is someone who had limited access to the Metro, but worked in an internal operations support role at our Carmen Turner Facility.

"Our colleague is on home quarantine. There were no close contacts reported with other individuals at Metro," said Metro in its statement to WUSA9.

This news comes after a Metrobus driver for WMATA tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus over the weekend.

Metro has dramatically reduced its service to help combat the coronavirus and is asking riders to limit travel to essential personnel only, like doctors, nurses and other first responders.

Over the weekend, Metrobus only ran its 20 most commented routes due to the limited manpower it has right now.

In other Metro news:

Metro’s board of directors has approved an emergency action to no longer require bus riders to pay fares. The transit agency also announced that beginning Tuesday, Metrobus riders will now only be able to enter through the rear door.

WMATA’s board of directors approved the move during a Monday afternoon teleconference in hopes of protecting bus operators from the spread of novel coronavirus. On Saturday, the transit agency confirmed that a Metrobus operator from the Bladensburg bus garage in Maryland tested positive for COVID-19.

