COVID testing, vaccination appointment updates across DC, MD, VA

WASHINGTON — Instead of demand, now it’s snow that’s making it tricky to get a COVID test or a booster shot across the D.C. area. The storm is set to blow in the most significant snowfall in three years.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced that they’re closing all of their Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) on Monday due to the inclement weather

“Individuals with appointments will be notified of the cancellation and can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to reschedule,” the department said.

VDH closed centers in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke out of an abundance of caution for patients and staff.

The department added that while no vaccinations will be offered at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, the site will remain open for COVID-19 testing from 2-6 p.m.

“VDH will decide Monday afternoon whether to open the CVC sites on Tuesday. Please check VDH’s website and social media accounts for this information.”

The department advised individuals to reschedule missed vaccine appointments as soon as possible and reminded that the second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be safely extended up to 42 days after the first dose is given.

“Those who miss the opportunity to get a second dose within 42 days should still proceed with a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated, though per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is limited information on the effectiveness of receiving a second dose beyond 42 days.”

Getting ready for your vaccine/booster appointment? Remember this:

1️⃣ Drink plenty of water before your appt

2️⃣ Arrive on time

3️⃣ Wear a mask

4️⃣ Bring proof of vaccination, if you already had your 1st appointment

Need to schedule an appointment? Visit https://t.co/775ervqjoP pic.twitter.com/rWFDPF9xMj — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) December 31, 2021

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. At CVCs appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure you get the vaccine you want and to avoid extended wait times, but when open, walk-ins are welcome.

DC

In the District, Test Yourself DC at-home PCR tests and Test Yourself Express rapid tests will still be available for pick-up on Monday from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (or until supplies run out) at the following four firehouses:

• Engine 4 at 2531 Sherman Ave NW

• Engine 8 at 1520 C St SE

• Engine 31 at 4930 Connecticut Ave NW

• Engine 33 is located at 101 Atlantic St SE

However, all other testing sites will be closed.

“Residents will still be able to drop off Test Yourself DC tests at drop boxes at libraries and recreation centers before 8:00 p.m. Engines 4, 8, 31, and 33 will also accept Test Yourself DC drop-offs on Jan. 3 during the hours listed above,” D.C. government announced Monday.

Maryland

Montgomery County’s COVID testing and vaccination clinics will stay open amid Monday snow, but the county has warned that outdoor waits are possible and those with appointments should plan to dress accordingly.

The only exceptions so far are the appointments at Montgomery College Rockville, which have all been canceled due to staffing.