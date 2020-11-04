WASHINGTON — With more than 40 inmates at D.C.'s Central Detention Facility testing positive for coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser is granting early release to several residents of the D.C. jail.

"Today, Mayor Bowser, through authority granted by the “COVID-19 Response Emergency Amendment Act of 2020” that was recently passed by the Council of the District of Columbia, will grant 75 days of additional good time credits to eligible residents in the DC Jail," a statement from the mayor's office said.

Only those in jail for misdemeanor charges are eligible for the early release, meaning 36 inmates qualify. Roughly half of the 36 inmates will be eligible for immediate release.

DOC officers filed a lawsuit alleging inmates at staff are not being properly protected during the outbreak.

The allegations include little to no personal protective equipment available to corrections officers, a lack of cleaning supplies, social distancing as non-existent, lack of "true quarantine" in the facility, and that proper notification for individuals who have come into contact with inmates/officers who test positive for coronavirus is not happening.

D.C.’s Department of Corrections did not comment on the lawsuit to WUSA9.

The written testimonials from inmates are getting more dire, according to public defenders and the ACLU. One inmate writes of "coughing up blood for two days" and not being able to see a doctor despite several requests. Another inmate who works in the kitchen writes that other inmates are coughing, while also working and serving food.

A federal judge has ordered the DOC to allow two lawyers into the facility with cameras to conduct surprise inspections and report back to her. Both the number of inmates quarantined and infected are triple what the DOC reported one week ago. No deaths have been reported.

