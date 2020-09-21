Delaware, West Virginia added again to DC's 'high-risk' states list

WASHINGTON — The District has updated its list of "high-risk states" that will require travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to D.C. due to the coronavirus.
Delaware has been re-added to the list after recently being removed. According to the D.C. Department of Health, states are added if the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons.
The travel order applies to people coming to the District for non-essential activities. However, those who are entering the D.C. region for essential travel or after essential travel are urged to monitor any potential symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. If they have any symptoms, they must self-quarantine and get tested or seek medical attention.
During the time people are self-quarantining, the mayor’s order requires travelers to stay in their home or hotel room and only leave for essential medical appointments or essential goods when delivery of food or other essential goods aren't available. The order also says guests are not allowed.
The order does not apply to neighboring states Virginia and Maryland.
Here's the list of high-risk states below (last updated on Sept. 21)
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
States that were added to the updated list include Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, West Virginia, and Wyoming. States that were removed from the updated list are California, Hawaii, and Ohio.
An updated list will be released every two weeks on the city's health department website, officials said.