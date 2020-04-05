DC Health: District long-term care facilities see spike in COVID-19 deaths

D.C. just provided numbers that show 72 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths that are connected to residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

WASHINGTON — Like nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the nation, those in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been impacted greatly.

D.C. just provided numbers that show 72 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths that are connected to residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the District.

The total deaths at long-term care facilities in D.C. are up substantially from numbers provided on April 22, which showed only 15 deaths.

Only two of the 72 death are to staff members, with the rest being residents of these facilities.

The reason long-term care facilities, such as skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, are being this impacted is because of elderly patients who may have underlying conditions are living in close quarters with one another, while caregivers are caring for the whole population — those infected and those not infected.

In all, there have been 247 positive coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities in D.C., according to data from District health officials.

Here is a look at the number of deaths per facility:

Bridgepoint National Harbor: 2

2 Carroll Manor: 4

4 Deanwood: 1

1 Inspire: 7

7 Jeanne Jugan Little Sisters of the Poor: 2

2 Knollwood: 7 (1 is a staff member)

7 (1 is a staff member) Lisner Home: 5

5 Serenity: 3

3 Stoddard Baptist: 7

7 Transitions: 12

12 UMNC: 5

5 Unique: 6

6 Washington Center for Aging Services: 8 (1 is a staff member)

The news in the jump in deaths at District long-term care facilities comes after Alexandria, Virginia, officials released data that showed most of the deaths seen in its city are from long-term care facilities.

This data showed 15 of the 26 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the city have been to those living in long-term care facilities