WASHINGTON — In recent days, people have raced to their local grocery stores looking to stock up on supplies as the number of coronavirus cases rises around the country.

With employers instructing their staff to work from home and schools closing for extended periods of time, it's no wonder people want to make sure their homes are filled to the brim with food and supplies.

However, grocery stores are having a hard time keeping up with the massive influx of customers as they work to keep their stores clean and their shelves stocked. It has caused local and federal officials are asking people not to panic buy.

A number of stores are changing their hours and shifting their operations for that very reason.

But while grocery stores feel the pressures of the coronavirus outbreak, they are making concerted efforts to help you stay safe while shopping.

Here is how your greater D.C. area grocery stores, including some in Virginia and Maryland, are changing things up:

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter will be closing its stores at 9 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice.

Food Lion

Food Lion hasn't reported a change in their store hours, but they did make a statement about increasing the frequency of cleaning their stores as the coronavirus spreads.

They are also encouraging their workers to stay home if they feel sick and have issued travel restrictions for their associates. You can read their full statement here.

Walmart

Starting Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores that are already open with reduced hours (i.e. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.

says it is increasing how often they clean their stores and are sending additional cleaning supplies for their associates to use at cash registers and on shopping carts.

The company is still determining if they should modify their hours at 24-hour facilities.

They've also enacted a policy that gives their employees more flexibility if they need sick leave and have shared guidelines about company travel over the next few months. You can read more on their response to the coronavirus outbreak here.

ALDI

ALDI hasn't changed their store hours, but they've notified their customers that they will see quantity limits placed on some of their select products.

The company says it's focused on keeping products with high demand stocked like water, pantry staples, premade meals, cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

Store workers will also intensify their cleaning practices at all ALDI stores, offices and warehouses. You can read their full message on their coronavirus response here.

Wegmans

Wegmans is adjusting their hours of operation temporarily so employees will have more time to clean their stores and restock products. In Virginia and North Carolina, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The company is also encouraging its employees to stay home if they're sick and to increase how often they clean the stores.

You can read their full response to the coronavirus outbreak here.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is continuing to evaluate the coronavirus outbreak, but they've modified some of its business practices like increasing cleaning at their stores and temporarily suspending food sampling and demos until further notice.

The stores are also removing open-access sample product testers from certain departments.

Employees will increase sanitation on the food bars and customers will find more hand sanitizer stations inside the stores. Read more on how Whole Foods' response here.

Whole Foods announced that beginning March 18, all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada will begin opening doors to people who are 60 and older an hour before opening to the public.

Fresh Market

Fresh Market isn't modifying their store hours, but they are increasing sanitation in their stores and temporarily suspending self-sampling stations. You can read their statement here.

Safeway

Safeway says it is taking a few steps to help protect is customers and keep its employees safe, including running clean stores and pharmacies, in-stock items, taking care of our team, and planning for local needs of the communities it serves. Its stores are also performing deliveries.

Learn more about what Safeway is doing by clicking here.

Giant

While Giant won't be changing its store hours, it is asking its customers to use reusable bags and to practice good hygiene at its store. Giant also said that it will continue to offer the same low prices that it always had tried to keep. To learn more about what the company is saying, click here.

Costco

As the global effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, Costco says its firmly committed to the health and safety of its members and employees, and serving the communities that its stores are in. It is closely monitoring the changing situation, and complying with public health guidance.

Costco has increased its protocols in sanitizing surfaces, including shopping cart handles, merchandise shelves, front-end belts and registers. Limits have been implemented on certain items to help ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need. Its buyers and suppliers are working to ensure in-demand merchandise, as well as everyday favorites, are available in our warehouses.

To see more about what Costco is doing to combat the coronavirus, click here.

Sams

Sam's Club will adjust its hours to help keep customers safe, but also to allow for cleaning at its stores. Starting on Tuesday, it has shifted all club opening hours to 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

"This is to ensure our associates have ample time to restock, clean and sanitize each club, and provide you the best possible experience," said the club in its statement.

Trader Joe's

Beginning Monday, March 16 and until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to support our Crew Members in taking care of one another and our customers.

"As the coronavirus COVID-19 affects our communities, our work as your neighborhood grocery store continues. We are vigilant; heeding all federal, state and local health advisories; and where it makes sense, adjusting efforts to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers," said the company in its statement.

A crew member at Trader Joe's did test positive for the coronavirus. The company confirmed this in a statement on its website.

Target

The company said is committed to helping the families and communities it serves in good times and bad. Target has already taken a number of steps in support of its team and guests. The company is extending benefits to help team members take care of themselves and their families, conducting even more rigorous cleaning procedures in all of its facilities and providing additional support for Drive Up and Order Pickup services from stores. And, it will continue to do all it can to help navigate these uncertain times.

Target also announced that starting March 18, "Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns. The retailer is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."

Learn more about what Target is doing here.

