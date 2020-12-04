WASHINGTON — For Christians, Easter Sunday is about celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. Father Timothy Cole with Christ Church Georgetown experienced his own resurrection a couple weeks ago.

He survived the coronavirus.

“That was a bit like Good Friday, being shut down and pressed down into that dark place, and a long period of waiting to see if and when I was going to get better," said Father Cole. "And finally that wonderful moment when Lorraine picked me up from the hospital and we drove out into the Georgetown sunshine."

Sunday, he shared his own story of a powerful, present-day Easter story of redemption. It was part of a virtual service that he and his team put together so their 1,500 members could celebrate from home.

RELATED: 'A million times better' | Georgetown rector, DC's first positive coronavirus case, speaks about recovery

Christ Church Georgetown held a virtual service Easter Sunday.

Christ Church Georgetown

"Easter is not just a historical event, but it’s a pattern that repeats in our lives over and over again," said Father Cole.

He said there is no better example than what everyone is experiencing now, with the pandemic. Members have been forced to reevaluate how they live and worship.

This Sunday marked the first time in 200 years that Easter service was not celebrated inside Christ Church Georgetown. But, Father Cole said they don't need to be inside to worship and recognize the magnitude of the holiday.

"He is not here. He is risen," he said. "That’s a sign for us to take that the church is the people of God, and that Christ has indeed gone out into the world. He’s not confined by church buildings."

Father Cole said in addition to Holy Day celebrations, they have held daily prayer services online, where members record themselves sharing readings and prayers. They repeated that for their Easter service.

“Those have proved I think very moving and engaging in a very different way from the way worship normally is," he said.

The service also included recordings of their choir from last year's service as well as pictures that were taken years before. As they reflect on the past, Father Cole said he hopes their worshippers can join him in his faith that redemption will come.

“We’re in that long waiting period, and we look forward to an Easter day for this pandemic," he said. "And in a sense, as we celebrate Easter on Sunday … it’s the promise that it will come.”

RELATED: DC reverend: 'I am the individual who tested positive for the Coronavirus'

RELATED: DC church organist tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Virtual Holy Week: St. John’s, Christ Church keep the faith with YouTube