DC expands small business microgrant program with additional $8M

More than 7,000 applicants applied for the grant program.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced more than $8 million in additional funds for D.C. Small Business Recovery Microgrants Program.

The city has already invested $25 million in the fund to provide relief to local small businesses for expenses including employee wages and benefits, rent, and other operating costs. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) has since received over 7,000 applications for the grant program.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) granted $1.35 million, Events DC is providing nearly $4.2 million in financial assistance, and $3 million in federal relief funds will be added to the grant program.

“In this unprecedented time, we know the local need for economic support is outpacing the available resources,” said Mayor Bowser. “While we started with $25 million to our Microgrants Program, we’ve added another $8 million from local and federal sources to support as many local businesses as possible. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and we’ll continue to be there for them as we recover together.”

Bowser said award notifications will go out on Wednesday and will continue through May 8, 2020. DMPED said they will make public the grant awardee information no later than June 1 or five days after the end of the public health emergency.

DC Small Business Recovery Microgrants Program was created by the COVID-19 Response Emergency Amendment Act of 2020. The application period ran through March 24 until April 1.

For more resources and information about the District’s response to the coronavirus, click here.