WASHINGTON — It's 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 and Tim Ebner should be raising a glass of champagne to toast his new wife in front of all their friends and family. Instead, he's sitting at home on his couch, still in his pajamas, listening to the fire crackle.

No, Ebner is not a jilted groom, and no one got cold feet. He is one half of a couple whose wedding day was postponed due to the threat of coronavirus.

"It's therapy for me to talk about it, otherwise I'd be all in my head," Ebner said.

He and his fiancee, Heather Petrovich, have spent the last 18 months planning for and envisioning March 28, the day they'd become man and wife. Now, they are hoping for July 3 to be that day.

The decision to postpone their wedding was not one they made on the fly, or a decision the couple took lightly.

"We had been pretty aggressively monitoring the virus spread since January, since we were supposed to honeymoon in Japan," Ebner said. "But by March we realized this could not only affect the honeymoon, but stop the wedding itself dead in its tracks."

RELATED: 'It's devastating' | Wedding industry takes hit amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: This couple will deliver fresh bread, herbs and salad greens to your house every day during coronavirus

The couple pulled the plug on March 13, after extensive conversations with their wedding planner Candy Borales and creating contingency plans A (everything goes as planned), B (scrap the church, and just have everything at the reception venue to limit exposure) and C (push back the wedding). Ultimately, they chose option C, so as not to put any of their family or friends at greater risk. And a few days later, the CDC released new guidance suggesting all events of more than 10 people be canceled.

"We're so glad we made the decision we did, for our own peace of mind, to wrap our heads around it, and for everyone's safety," Ebner said. "It was tough, though. This day was all about family and to have to tell them after a year and a half that it was off, that was a hard hill to get over. But we have their support."

A courthouse elopement was briefly on the table, but with the situation evolving so rapidly, the couple felt it was best for their own safety to avoid public places, and limit their own exposure.

Ebner's biggest piece of advice for others in his shoes is to not avoid having tough conversations with your partner, your family and your vendors.

"If you're in the same situation in the next few weeks, just have those conversations with your vendors now," Ebner said. "Have the 'what if' conversations, so that if you end up having a change of plans, you'll feel prepared."

Because of the open lines of communication with their vendors, Ebner and Petrovich managed to rearrange their wedding details and not lose any money. Ebner even expressed excitement at what having a little more time to plan would mean for the wedding. While originally timed around the cherry blossom peak bloom, the new wedding date will have subtle nods to Fourth of July.

RELATED: Bride-to-be makes change of plans when buying her wedding dress. Why? The coronavirus

Though Ebner said he doesn't think he and his fiancee will treat March 28 as an anniversary in the future, "we're not married yet," he laughed, he does hope they find a way to memorialize it, and always have a sense of humor about the situation. He fully intends to hand out the 3-28-20 custom wedding koozies they ordered for guests, despite the date change.

As for now, the soon-to-be bride and groom have spent the whole day being showered with flowers, chocolate and champagne sent by family and friends. They slept in, made pancakes in the morning, stayed in their pajamas all day and watched movies. They even plan to order a special dinner-to-go from a neighborhood restaurant, as a way to support their friends in the hospitality industry.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have our health, and we are humbled by those putting their lives on the line," Ebner said. "It puts it all into perspective. Yes, it stinks to postpone, but we can wait three more months."

RELATED: Get out while staying in with these virtual tours around DC

RELATED: 'We wanted to bring them some joy' | NoVa horse riding program uses social media to share support and happiness throughout coronavirus crisis

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.