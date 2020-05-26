DC restaurant taking reservations so it can start getting people in the door when restrictions lessen

WUSA9 spoke with Duffy's Irish Pub to see how they will adjust to the new way of business that it must conduct amid a pandemic.

WASHINGTON — "We are taking reservations for outdoor seating is a sentence we can't even imagine typing."

That is what Duffy's Irish Pub said when it announced that it is taking reservations for outside dining. This is once restrictions in the District lessen.

DC bars may be able to open in some compacity as soon as May 29, during what could be Phase 1 reopening, but no official word has been sent down by District officials. As of now, June 8 is when Mayor Muriel Bowser's stay-at-home order is expected to expire.

"Our plan is initially only to serve via our take out window. It will be just like a food truck w/ some picnic table. Staff will be separated from customers and follow all detailed health and safety guidelines and regulations," said Duffy's.

Just like every restaurant in D.C., Duffy's is waiting to see what actual rules they will have to follow. These certain details have not been sent to them or other restaurants they know of.

"We need to see what the final guidance and regulations are. In general we are planning on 6 ft social distancing of outdoor tables. We have both a summer garden and sidewalk cafe," said Duffy's. "Our summer garden and sidewalk cafe will probably look about the same ... minus a few tables. The biggest difference … you will have to order from the window and pick up your food and drinks at the window ... and single-use everything."

On Sunday, D.C.'s Department of Health released the coronavirus numbers for the District on what should be day 14 of a 14-day decline. Instead, a new peak was detected with 132 cases, pushing the trend back to 11 days of decline.

Mayor Bowser talked with WUSA9 Monday afternoon to discuss the plans for the District potentially moving toward Phase 1 this Friday.