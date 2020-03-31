WASHINGTON — D.C. is working to combat the spread of the coronavirus by closing non-essential businesses -- bars and restaurants -- and cutting back Metro service and issuing a stay-at-home order. However, some are concerned about the rat population.

In a news conference Tuesday, one reporter asked about rats in the District and whether rats will find other places to go, like your house, now that restaurants are closed.

Mayor Muriel Bowser gave assurances that pest control workers are considered essential and are on the job right now.

It's a good thing, too. According to rodentologist Bobby Corrigan, rats are expected to go into "panic mode" during the COVID-19 closures and look for food in the streets around their usual areas.

It's something that's already happening in New Orleans' French Quarter.

In recent years, D.C. has seen a spike in rat population, and has addressed the problem with "rat blitzes," rat abatement programs and other creative programs.

So far, 311 data shows about 450 calls for rodent inspection and treatment in the month of March. In 2019, there were more than 6,400 calls of that type. Meaning March's numbers are below last year's average.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, we'll keep an eye on these calls for service.

In the meantime, Bowser stressed pest control workers continue to do their job in the District.

"Yes, they are working," she said.

