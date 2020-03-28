WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has directed moved more than $2 million from the District’s Contingency Cash Reserve Fund to purchase additional coronavirus testing equipment.

The mayor's office made the announcement Friday. In addition to more testing, the money will be used to purchase meals for seniors during the pandemic.

More than 2,500 people have been tested in the District so far, with more than 300 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday, March 28. Four people have died as a result of the virus.

To date Mayor Bowser has directed $55.4 million to D.C.'s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Activities at Senior Wellness Centers, community dining sites and social and recreational plans for seniors were suspended as of March 23 to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Department of Aging and Community Living’s hotline is operational, and seniors who need information or assistance should call (202) 724-5626. The call center will conduct a quick assessment and connect seniors to the appropriate service.

For more information, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

