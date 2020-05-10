DC health officials updates list of high-risk states

WASHINGTON — D.C. health officials released their updated list of high-risk states from which travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days when visiting Washington, D.C.
New Mexico was the latest addition to the list of states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people.
Anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District. Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.
Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Mayor's order.
Arizona was removed from the updated list.
High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
All individuals coming into Washington, DC from high-risk states can find the full Mayor’s Order at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.
RELATED: White House should trace local contacts exposed to COVID through the president, Bowser says
RELATED: 'Lives changed forever, that's what I see' | 20,000 chairs at President's Park honoring US lives lost to COVID