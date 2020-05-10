DC health officials updates list of high-risk states

New Mexico has been added to the list of 31 states that require 14-day quarantine when visiting DC.

WASHINGTON — D.C. health officials released their updated list of high-risk states from which travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days when visiting Washington, D.C.

New Mexico was the latest addition to the list of states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people.

Anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District. Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.

Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Mayor's order.

Today, DC Health released an updated list of COVID-19, high-risk states.



Anyone coming into DC from these states (within the last 14 days) who was on non-essential travel will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.



Visit https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa to learn more. pic.twitter.com/C1LC68POxA — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 5, 2020

Arizona was removed from the updated list.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:



Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming