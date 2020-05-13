How to judge what risks to take as communities reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

A blog post with more than 12 million views explains why you should worry about restaurants, parties and funerals more than grocery stores.

WASHINGTON — A blog post entitled "The Risks — Know Them — Avoid Them," by a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth teacher of epidemiology and infectious diseases, has been viewed more than 12 million times and is based on sound principals, according to WUSA9 medical contributor Dr. Linda Nabha.

"At the end of the day, it's really a personal choice about risk — how much risk are you willing to take?" Nabha said as she considered the inevitable reopening of the region's economy.

Author Erin Bromage Ph.D. writes in the popular blog post: "I regularly hear people worrying about grocery stores, bike rides, inconsiderate runners who are not wearing masks ... are these places of concern? Well, not really."

Bromage explains more risky places would include restaurants, workplaces, and indoor gatherings like parties and funerals.



He says it's not just being exposed to the virus by someone who sneezes or coughs that matters — it's for how long, and in what quantity — known as the "viral load."



The author points out that while a visit to a grocery store might only be a few minutes, a restaurant meal might extend into the hours, and work is usually around eight hours a day. In each case. The time you increasingly stay somewhere posses the highest risk.

Ventilation patterns are also important. Bromage cites an example published by the US Centers for Disease control from Chinese researchers who documented how air flow infected some people in a restaurant during a January outbreak, while others who were actually sitting closer were OK.



He cites a South Korean study also published by the CDC documenting a March outbreak where 94 out of 216 workers in a call center got infected from just one individual but most were on just one side of the room.



Bromage also cites a recent documented Chicago outbreak linked to one man who did not know he was infected.

Over three days the man shared takeout food with two family members at home. He went on to give hugs at a funeral and more hugs at a birthday party. Some of those party guests later went to a church. By the time it was over, 16 people were infected and four people including the man were dead.

According to Dr. Nabah: