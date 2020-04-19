WASHINGTON — In coordination with the Bowser Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District has issued a design/build contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Co., to convert the Walter E. Washington Convention Center into an alternate care facility to support the District’s response to COVID-19.

Through a phased construction approach, officials said that 500 beds will be set up by the first week in May with the remaining 1,000 beds completed by the end of May.

The plan converts the Convention Center’s three halls into a facility to treat non-ICU patients that do not require a ventilator.

“While our goal is to never use the Convention Center, we must have the capacity to support a potential increase in COVID-19 patients,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “We thank the Army Corps, FEMA, and Events DC for their continued partnership during this public health emergency.”

Back in late March, the Army Corps conducted site inspections to determine the viability of using the facility as a medical space. The convention center was found to meet the necessary medical standard requirements and offers several advantages, such as utility supply, loading dock/ambulance access, and its central location.

“Through FEMA, our job is to provide the District of Columbia with a tailored space that meets their anticipated medical surge needs to augment existing healthcare facilities,” Col. John Litz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander said. “Our goal, leveraging our contractor's expertise, is to get this site operational as quickly as possible while meeting medical standards, so equipment and beds can be placed and healthcare providers can take over, should the need arise.”

Effective on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the following emergency no parking restrictions in the area surrounding the Convention Center:

1100 Block 9th Street NW (Mt. Vernon Pl to L St NW): East curb lane

1100 Block 9th Street NW (L St to M St NW): East curb lane

1100 Block 7th Street NW (Mt. Vernon Pl to L St NW): West curb lane

1100 Block 7th Street NW (L St to M St NW): West curb lane

700 Block L Street NW (7th St to 9th St NW): North and South curb lanes

WUSA9

As of April 19, there are now 96 reported coronavirus deaths in the city and 2,793 positive coronavirus cases.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:

Grocery store trips

Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy

Travel to your essential job

Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance

