WASHINGTON — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, construction sites are still buzzing in D.C. The city has so far put no restrictions on construction, but the Mayor and the D.C. Department of Health have offered guidelines.

“We are enforcing all of our social distancing requirements as it relates to large gatherings and proper spacing,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a March 27 news conference.



WUSA9 visited several construction sites in Southeast (Wards 6 and 7) on Monday and counted more than 10 people at the sites. Some were working solo, but other workers were in small groups with less than the recommended

6-foot distance between them. At one of those under-construction office buildings on M Street, signs were posted out front warning visitors to stay off the site if they feel ill and another on safety guidelines, including avoiding close contact and washing hands often. WUSA9 spotted at least one worker taking his own precautions by wearing a face mask.

The DC Department of Health issued its own rules advising construction managers to provide hand sanitizer and disinfect all common surfaces and shared tools at the end of each day.



WUSA9 reached out to multiple construction companies, but did not hear back by our news deadline. According to the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), inspectors will still head to sites to investigate any reports of illegal construction. The Mayor said those inspectors will also enforce the new safety guidelines. If you see a construction site that is not in compliance, you can contact DCRA here.

