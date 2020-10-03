WASHINGTON — D.C. officials confirmed Monday evening that it is dealing with three additional "presumptive positive" cases of the (COVID-19) coronavirus.

The confirmed cases bring the total number of cases in the District to five, and 16 across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The first cases of coronavirus started impacting the larger D.C. area last Thursday when Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan announced that three people in Montgomery County had come down with the virus that has killed 26 people nationwide.

D.C. Health officials classified exposure or close contact as someone who was within 6-feet of a positive coronavirus person who has symptoms. They said anyone who lived with a positive case or interacted with a positive case is also considered having been exposed.

Bowser has allocated Distircit's Contingency Cash Reserve Fund to help "front-line staff" respond to the coronavirus.

Christ Church Georgetown spokesman Rob Volmer said that the D.C. resident who tested positive for the coronavirus was Rev. Timothy Cole, who tested positive on Saturday. According to Volmer, Cole attended three services last Sunday, which were attended by 550 people.

Mayor Bowser said she is also not canceling any big events or closing any public facilities until they have evidence that doing so would help increase the safety of D.C. residents.

“I will be very sure that our health department has checked and double-checked to make sure that we’re making the tests available to everyone who meets the guideline, but if there are special circumstances that present that they will get a hard look from us," Bowser said.

D.C. officials said so far, they have not had an influx of 911 or 311 calls at the Office of United Communications for potential COVID-19 cases, but they are ready to staff up if the need presents.

RELATED: Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

RELATED: SEC asks employees to stay at home and telework in wake of coronavirus

RELATED: Live updates: Coronavirus in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.