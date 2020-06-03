WASHINGTON — The American Israel Public Affairs Committee confirmed Friday that at least two attendees of the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference hosted in D.C. tested positive for coronavirus.

Facts Not Fear: Check complete Coronavirus coverage here

On Wednesday, conference attendees received a follow-up email alerting them to a possible coronavirus connection. A group from New York who attended the conference held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Sunday to Tuesday were "potentially in contact prior to the conference with an individual who contracted coronavirus," according to an email sent from AIPAC's president and chairman of the board.

The individual with coronavirus did not attend the conference, and the group from New York has been added to self-quarantine list.

Conference organizers said they are in "constant communication with the Westchester County Health Department and the DC Health Department" to monitor the situation. AIPAC said they have consulted with an infectious disease specialist Texas A&M College for advice on what to tell other attendees who are concerned about exposure.

RELATED: AIPAC says DC conference attendees may have had past contact with coronavirus patient

RELATED: 3 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in Montgomery County, Md.

Currently, AIPAC's advice to those who attended the conference are to follow CDC guidelines, consult a doctor if you feel ill and inform your local health authorities if you do positive for the virus so they can make the necessary alerts.

Approximately 18,000 were expected to attend the conference, according to AIPAC's website, including members of Congress, such as Rep. Steny Hoyer, and students from across the country.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Montgomery County: Here's the latest on patients who tested positive

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that hree people in Montgomery County tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s.

The three are currently in isolation at their homes, and their conditions are improving, Gov. Hogan said.

The patients returned from international travel on a cruise Feb. 20, with the CDC notifying Maryland health officials that the Montgomery residents were at risk for coronavirus infection during their trip together.

Officials would not disclose in a news conference from where the three people returned, or which local airport they traveled through.



RELATED: Metro moves to 'Phase 2' in coronavirus preparations

RELATED: Online class providers rush to prepare for possible DMV school closures due to coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.