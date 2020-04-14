WASHINGTON — Around 8 p.m. in Downtown D.C., people in the community clapped for health care workers who are working really hard to help those impacted by the coronavirus.

You can hear and see the clapping from the high-rises located between 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, in the Mt. Vernon Square neighborhood near the Judiciary Square Metro Station.

The video was taken from the 14th floor of a high rise by WUSA9's Mike Valerio, with the clapping over recent days getting louder and louder.

Residents at apartment buildings in the area have started using cowbells, and banging on their balcony railings to get more people to join in.

The clapping at 8 p.m. in D.C. is something the District's Mayor Muriel Bowser has promoted and asked residents to participate in as part of a way to thank the hardworking health care workers and to help raise morale and get people to rally behind one another during the stay-at-home order.

Bowser sent out a Tweet last week of her clapping from outside her front door at 8 p.m. to promote the initiative.

RELATED: Howard University's president discusses COVID-19, why African Americans may be skeptical of testing and tracing

RELATED: ESL teacher creates GoFundMe to help struggling immigrant students during pandemic

RELATED: 'Do not send these DC residents out of DC!' | Norton demands Hope Village men be kept close after halfway house closes

RELATED: DC artist offers free coloring pages showing life during pandemic

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.