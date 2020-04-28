'Love will never be canceled' | Boutiques help brides find dresses virtually

After being forced to close their doors, bridal boutiques have had to reinvent themselves. Many are now offering virtual dress shopping appointments.

WASHINGTON — Brides are saying "yes to the dress'" from their couch. Physically many bridal boutiques across the country have been forced to close their doors. But many are still doing everything possible to keep their businesses alive, and their brides happy.

Carine's Bridal in Georgetown is still making the dress shopping process special virtually.

Basma Hatoum and her fiance are planning to get married in March of 2021. With the help of her stylist Brianna Abedi at Carine's Bridal, she was able to find her dress without stepping foot in the store.

"People have to get adjusted. I could cry and be upset and whine about it, but that's not going to help anything," Hatoum said.

It's the new wave of online bridal appointments during this pandemic.

"Once we were officially shut down, this was the best way to keep dress shopping alive and keep the momentum going," Abedi said.

The bride creates a wish list, picks out her favorites, then meets with her stylist on a few video calls. After that, the top dresses are sent home to the bride to try on.

"It's something to look forward to. Getting your package and trying on your dresses makes you feel normal," Hatoum said.

Lovely Bride DC offers the same service. So far, they have had 30 virtual appointments with at least six brides finalizing their wedding gowns.

"We send a huge box with the kit. We have our clips, our measuring tape, all the things we would do in store," said Danielle Anane, Lovely Bride DC manager.

Lovely Bride DC also plans to offer celebration appointments once it's safe to come back into the store. Brides can invite family and friends and try on their dress in person.