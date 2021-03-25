DC will partner with CVS to vaccinate priority groups

WASHINGTON — Three CVS pharmacies are set to begin vaccinating priority groups in DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this week. The CVS locations will vaccinate teachers and school staff, child care workers, health care workers and DC residents 65 and older, Bowser said.
Two of the participating CVS pharmacies are in Ward 7 and the other is in Ward 5.
Those who are eligible to be vaccinated at the sites will still pre-register through the district's vaccine site, Bowser said, but once it is their turn they will be directed to schedule their appointment directly through the CVS website.
The pharmacies will receive 3,510 doses within the next 7-10 days, the mayor said.
DC was allocated 27,140 doses this week. 14,400 went to those in line for DC's pre-registration system, 5,610 went to hospitals and health centers and 7,130 went to special initiatives and partnerships, including the district's partnership with CVS.
Some have praised the mayor for helping priority groups land appointments, while others say the move does nothing to improve the district's inadequate vaccine supply.
Adding to residents' frustrations is recent news that the district will not participate in a FEMA program that would have increased the district's vaccine supply.
Dr. Chris Rodriguez, the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency for DC, confirmed on March 25 that the district learned the day before it had not qualified for FEMA's Pilot Community Vaccination program.
"Ultimately DC was deemed ineligible for that program for a variety of reasons that FEMA has defined...population-wise, social vulnerability index, we did not meet that criteria," Rodriguez said. "I think it's important to note that the community vaccination program that FEMA is rolling out has very specific requirements," he said.
Rodriguez noted that a separate attempt by Mayor Bowser to secure additional doses for federal workers was also denied. He said DC will continue to advocate for increased vaccine supply in biweekly calls with the FEMA leadership.