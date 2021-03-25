DC will partner with CVS to vaccinate priority groups

More than 25% of DC's vaccine supply is now set aside for "special initiatives and partnerships."

WASHINGTON — Three CVS pharmacies are set to begin vaccinating priority groups in DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this week. The CVS locations will vaccinate teachers and school staff, child care workers, health care workers and DC residents 65 and older, Bowser said.

Two of the participating CVS pharmacies are in Ward 7 and the other is in Ward 5.

Those who are eligible to be vaccinated at the sites will still pre-register through the district's vaccine site, Bowser said, but once it is their turn they will be directed to schedule their appointment directly through the CVS website.

The pharmacies will receive 3,510 doses within the next 7-10 days, the mayor said.

DC was allocated 27,140 doses this week. 14,400 went to those in line for DC's pre-registration system, 5,610 went to hospitals and health centers and 7,130 went to special initiatives and partnerships, including the district's partnership with CVS.

Some have praised the mayor for helping priority groups land appointments, while others say the move does nothing to improve the district's inadequate vaccine supply.

Really great news! Thank you @MayorBowser and @DCPSChancellor . This will help a lot of teachers who are still struggling to get appointments. — Sweta Shah (@SwetaShahECD) March 25, 2021

Does it matter if 20 CVS's are giving 50 shots per week each or or 3 are giving a few hundred per week? There's not enough vaccine supply coming to DC. — Justin Shum (@justinshum) March 24, 2021

Adding to residents' frustrations is recent news that the district will not participate in a FEMA program that would have increased the district's vaccine supply.

Dr. Chris Rodriguez, the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency for DC, confirmed on March 25 that the district learned the day before it had not qualified for FEMA's Pilot Community Vaccination program.

"Ultimately DC was deemed ineligible for that program for a variety of reasons that FEMA has defined...population-wise, social vulnerability index, we did not meet that criteria," Rodriguez said. "I think it's important to note that the community vaccination program that FEMA is rolling out has very specific requirements," he said.